36-year-old liquor trader shot dead in car at dhaba on National Highway-44 in Haryana’s Murthal

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 10

A 36-year-old man was shot dead at a parking lot outside an eatery on National Highway-44 at Murthal in this district on Sunday morning.

The assailants fired around 30 rounds at the man at Gulshan dhaba around 8.30 am.

Thge police said efforts were on to trace the shooters.

According to the Aadhaar card found from the deceased's pocket, he was Sunder Malik of Saragthal village in Gohana. He was currently living near ITI Chowk in Sonepat. He was in liquor business.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Malik trying to defend himself as the assailants continued to fire at him.

A police official said the CCTV footage was being examined and an investigation would be initiated to find out the reason behind the killing.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat