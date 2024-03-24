369 bags of wheat go missing from Karnal godown, probe ordered

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 23

The District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) has initiated an inquiry into a significant quantity of wheat missing from the government food stock at a godown of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department at Kunjpura. A report indicates that 369 bags of wheat have gone missing, prompting the authorities to constitute a team led by the Assistant Food and Supplies Officer (AFSO) to investigate the matter.

As per information, during the previous season, 1,15,036 bags were stored at the Kunjpura godown. However, only 1,03,664 bags were lifted. The discrepancy has raised concerns about the potential mismanagement and irregularities within the department.

The shortfall was detected during an inspection following a complaint. Preliminary investigation reveals that it was either misplaced or pilfered. “After receiving the report of missing wheat, I have constituted a team led by the AFSO. The team has been instructed to conduct an investigation and submit a report,” said Anil Kalra, DFSC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal