36K acres of Aravallis in 3 districts declared protected forest area

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 18

The state government has declared 36,400 acres of the Aravalli area in Rewari, Gurugram and Nuh districts as protected forest to increase greenery and check non-forestry activities there.

Sources said around 24,600 acres of the area was located in Nuh, 8,852 acres in Rewari and 2,950 acres in Gurugram district. Earlier, the land was under the gram panchayats concerned and the Forest and Wild Life Department was unable to take direct action against the persons concerned indulging in illegal activities in the area.

“Several incidents of illegal felling of trees, illegal mining and encroachments were reported in the Aravallis in the past. Since it was not a protected forest, we had no option but to inform the authorities concerned about it. In illegal mining cases, we wrote to the local office of the Mining Department. Now, the area has come under our purview, hence we will be able to take strict action under the forest Acts against those found indulging in unlawful activities,” Sunder Singh Sambharia, DFO, Rewari, said.

He said declaring the Aravalli area a protected forest would curb such illegal activities as officials of the Forest Department would keep a close tab on such activities. Moreover, greenery would be raised in the area by planting a large number of saplings. It would also help preserve the water sources to improve the water table and provide adequate potable water to nearby villages. Earlier, the Aravalli area was under the gram panchayat concerned, the DFO added.

“After the declaration of the protected area, no person can cut, saw, convert or remove any tree and timber for any purpose whatsoever, collect or remove any forest produce from the protected forest without permission in writing from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in charge at that time of the Forest Division in which such land is situated,” said the sources.

As per rules mentioned in the gazette notification of the protected area, no person shall set fire to grass, trees or timber or kindle a fire on such land and cut and remove grass without obtaining a licence from the DF O or his authorised representative.

“No person shall hunt, shoot or fish on the said land without obtaining licence from the DFO, who may examine any timber or forest produce passing out of such forest at any time to ensure that the timber or the forest produce have been lawfully obtained,” read the rules.

Mohammad Imraj Raja, Rewari DC, has described the move as a vital step of the state government in the direction of environment conservation and directed the forest officials to carry out special activities for raising greenery. “The move will also increase security of the Aravalli area,” he added.

Can take strict action now

The area has now come under our purview, hence we will be able to take strict action under forest Acts against those found indulging in unlawful activities like illegal felling of trees, mining and encroachments.

Sunder Singh Sambharia, dfo, rewari

