36th int'l Surajkund crafts fair from today

Gurugram, February 2
The 36th Surajkund International Handicrafts Fair is going to be organised from February 3 to 19 in Faridabad.
Arvind Singh, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, said the crafts mela was back with renewed energy and vigour with unprecedented participation from across the globe and from across India. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will preside over the inaugural ceremony. This time, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is going to participate as ‘partner nation’ which comprises 25 nations, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Cambodia and the UAE.
The theme of the fair has been kept on the eight states of the Northeast. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura have been made the theme states.
Adequate security arrangements have been made on the fair premises. Police personnel will take care of the security arrangements by setting up nakas on the fair premises. Along with this, various artists from more than 40 countries will participate in the fair.
In the fair, along with unique handicraft items, one will also get information about food and traditional costumes of different states.
