37-day protest called off after demand for interchange met

Palwal, February 7
Villagers who were staging a protest near Mandkola here called off the 37-day long stir today after their demand for the construction of an interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was accepted.
Mahender Pal Chauhan, spokesperson of the Dharna Samiti, said, “Local MP and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Energy, Krishanpal Gurjar, has assured us of the construction of an interchange here.”
Claiming that the Interchange will benefit the residents of 80 villages, he said the agitation was launched after the authorities revealed that no interchange had been proposed at Mandkola in the original route plan of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
He said a delegation of farmers and residents had met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, who also agreed to the demand.
A farmer also lost his life during the agitation, the protestors claimed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...