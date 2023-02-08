37-day protest called off after demand for interchange met

Tribune News Service

Palwal, February 7

Villagers who were staging a protest near Mandkola here called off the 37-day long stir today after their demand for the construction of an interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was accepted.

Mahender Pal Chauhan, spokesperson of the Dharna Samiti, said, “Local MP and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Energy, Krishanpal Gurjar, has assured us of the construction of an interchange here.”

Claiming that the Interchange will benefit the residents of 80 villages, he said the agitation was launched after the authorities revealed that no interchange had been proposed at Mandkola in the original route plan of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

He said a delegation of farmers and residents had met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, who also agreed to the demand.

A farmer also lost his life during the agitation, the protestors claimed.