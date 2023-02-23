37-yr-old killed, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 22

A 37-year-old taxi driver, convicted of a double murder in 2012, was killed by three motorcycle-borne assailants outside his house at Saraswati Enclave here on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Solanki, a native of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. He had been living with this family at a rented accommodation here. Solanki was sentenced to life term for murdering an ambulance owner and a driver, and was out on bail, said the police.

Shortly after the murder, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing. In a Facebook post that was tagged to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the Bishnoi gang member said, “Our brothers killed Rahul Solanki. Whoever will support (gangsters) Kaushal, Bawania and Bambia will meet the same fate.” Meanwhile, Solanki’s sister, Surajmukhi, accused her husband of murdering her brother.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime), said police were investigating the Facebook post and ascertaining whether or not any gang was involved. One of the accused, identified as Deepak Raghav (20), has been arrested in connection with Solanki’s murder, the police have said.

According to the police, the assailants were on a motorcycle and had been waiting for Solanki outside his house to execute the crime.

A case has been registered under Sections 302, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 10-A police station. One of the accused has been arrested.