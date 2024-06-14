38 colonies regularised in Rohtak, admn starts process to set up infra

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 13

As many as 38 colonies have been regularised by the state government in the district. Twenty-nine out of these are under the jurisdiction of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation, seven are in Kalanaur and two in Sampla town.

The district administrative authorities have initiated the process to provide basic amenities in these colonies. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar has directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan to create necessary basic infrastructure in these colonies and send the estimates to the state headquarters for approval so that works could be initiated at the earliest.

“Approval has been received for 31 development works of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation colonies. Work on three projects has started and 19 works are in the pipeline. Apart from this, 3,000 street lights have come to us, which will illuminate various localities in the city. The tender process for their installation is going on,” said the DC.

He has also directed municipal officials to prepare an estimate for roads, sewers, water pipes and street lights in these colonies. The DC asked the Public Health Department (PHED) to enhance the capacity of the water houses in Sampla to maintain a smooth supply of drinking water.

He visited Mal Godown Road, Railway Quarter Area and Vishal Nagar Area to take stock of the sewer blockage issue there. He also went to Mahabir Colony where stormwater pipelines are being laid.

The DC directed the officer concerned to complete the work within 15 days and also appointed Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar as the nodal officer for the work, stating that to solve the sewerage problem, coordination should be established between all departments and people should be given relief from this problem.

DC Kumar asked PHED officials to get the drains cleaned with the help of the Super Sucker Machine. He appealed to residents not to throw garbage in the drains.

