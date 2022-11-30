Criminal nexus: 38 more sites in Aravallis under scanner for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, November 29

An analysis of FlRs related to illegal mining has revealed 38 additional sites — 37 in Nuh and one in Gurugram — where the illegal activity has been reported in addition to 16 places highlighted by the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement, states a report of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel headed by IFS officer Vasvi Tyagi.

Acting on a petition of the citizens movement, the NGT had formed the eight-member panel on May 23. The panel members visited 22 of the 38 sites on November 18 and November 22 and found signs of illegal mining at some sites.

Of the 22 sites, 15 were on lease till 2002, when the Supreme Court prohibited mining in Gurugram and Nuh. At the remaining seven sites, there was no mining lease, but locals had been extracting stones, the panel said, adding it had asked the departments concerned to file action taken reports in case of these sites.

“Bare rock faces at previously mined sites have been painted, marked and highlighted so that new instances of mining get easily identifiable,” said the NGT panel.

On the aspects of closure of the mining pits and rehabilitation of the land, the panel suggested, “In locations where mining has taken place by vertically shaving the hill slopes, it is not feasible to restore the landscape to its original form.”

The Forest Department submitted before the NGT from June 29, 2020 to July 29, 2022, it received 22 complaints of illegal mining in Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad. With regard to 11 complaints of Nuh, the department issued 49 forest offence reports (FORs) and filed 26 cases. For seven complaints from Gurugram, nine FORs were issued and eight cases were filed.

NGT panel demands action taken report

An 8-member NGT panel looking into illegal mining recently visited 22 of 38 sites

Finds signs of illegal mining at some sites; seeks action taken report from dept

For rehabilitation of closed mines, it suggests natural regeneration

#gurugram #illegal mining #Nuh