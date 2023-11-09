38% reduction in farm fires this year: Haryana Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said 90 per cent of paddy harvesting in the state had been completed and the state government was actively bolstering its measures to combat stubble burning.

During a virtual meeting convened by the Union Cabinet Secretary today, Kaushal emphasised on the government’s efforts to curtail stubble burning and proactively minimise fire incidents, thus reducing air pollution in the National Capital Region. Providing insights into the government’s endeavours, he said Haryana cultivated 36.5 lakh acres of paddy, comprising 18.36 lakh acres of basmati cultivation and approximately 18.2 lakh acres of non-basmati cultivation.Kaushal highlighted the state government’s vigilance over the air quality index and its stringent measures to further reduce paddy straw burning. He said there had been a 38 per cent reduction in stubble-burning incidents in 2023 compared to the previous year, with a substantial 57 per cent reduction observed in the past two years.

He highlighted the steps taken by the state government, such as issuing instructions to hold Deputy Commissioners and Station House Officers liable for not controlling these fires.

