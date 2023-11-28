395 Sanskrit teachers finally get promotion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

The orders to promote 395 post-graduate teachers (PGTs) of Sanskrit have finally been issued by the government. These teachers had been waiting for their promotion since 2007.

Following this decision, the Haryana State Sanskrit Teachers’ Association, under the leadership of state president Ramprasad Kaushik, along with officers and Sanskrit teachers from across the state expressed their gratitude to School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar by visiting his residence.

The minister said, “Sanskrit is the mother of all languages, in which the knowledge of our Vedas, Upanishads and other religious texts is written. It will always be the endeavour of the state government that this knowledge reaches the people.”