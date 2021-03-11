39K MT custom milled rice still with 64 millers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 21

With 10 days remaining, rice millers are yet to deliver a huge quantity of custom milled rice (CMR) to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

According to the data, 39,058 million tonnes of rice is yet to be delivered by 64 millers.

DC Anish Yadav has directed rice millers to deliver their produce in 10 days or else an action will be taken against them as per the policy.

Meanwhile, rice millers have sought an extension of one month to deliver the produce, citing NGT restrictions in December and January.

“I have asked rice millers to deliver the rice kept with them to the FCI in 10 days. They have sought time for extension, which is decided by the state,” the DC said.

Vinod Goel, president, Rice Millers Association, said he along with other millers met the DC and requested for an extension of one month for the delivery of rice. “Due to the restrictions by the NGT in December and January, mills were closed, owing to which they could not finish the processing,” he added.

Notably, three government agencies — Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affair Department, HAFED and Haryana State Warehouse — had given 11.42 LMT paddy to millers, of which 7.66LMT

(67%) is yet to be delivered.