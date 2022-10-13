3L applications received for HTET

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 12

More than 62 per cent rise, as compared to last year, has been recorded in the number of applications for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) scheduled to be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) next month.

As per official information, a total 3,05,717 applications have received for the HTET this time, which is 1,17,766 is higher than the previous year. In all, 1,87,951 applications were moved for the test held in 2021.

“The cancellation of equivalency of the HTET with the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and the government’s announcement of filling thousands of vacant posts of teachers are believed to be the main reasons behind a considerable rise in the number of applications,” said sources.

The passing of the HTET is a mandatory qualification for the jobs of primary teacher (PRT), trained graduate teachers (TGT) and postgraduate teachers (PGTs) at government schools in the state. This year, 1,49,430 applications for the HTET have been received for the TGT, 95,493 for the PGT and 60,794 for the PRT, said the sources.

The state Government had, in September 2021, decided to give recognition to the CTET on a par with the HTET while giving a huge relief to a large number of such aspirants who cracked the CTET, but could not qualify the HTET.

The decision did not survive for more than a year and the government, on September 19, withdrew it with immediate effect stating that now the CTET would not be considered equivalent to the HTET for all intent and purposes for the posts of the PRT and the TGT in government schools. At the same time, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Rohtak announced that there would be recruitment of 18,000 teachers at government schools and also stated that the process for the recruitment would be initiated soon.