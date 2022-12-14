PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 3L beneficiary Haryana farmers yet to get land verified

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 13

A total 3.36 lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana across the state are yet to get their land record verified even six months after the state government issued them instructions in this regard.

They amount to 17.69 per cent of the total farmers (19,00,492) enrolled under the scheme in the state. Local offices of Agriculture Department in every district of the state have carried out public announcements and organised camps for spreading awareness in this regard.

Sources say a majority of the these farmers may be ineligible for the scheme but have been getting the monetary benefit. The government has now warned them of stopping their next instalment, which is due after two months.

The scheme launched by the Centre in 2019 aims at helping small and marginal farmers by providing them a grant of Rs 6,000 per annum in three instalments. Only those are eligible under the scheme who have land in their name in the revenue record.

The beneficiary should not be income tax payee, doctor, advocate, engineer and chartered accountant. He/she should also not get a monthly pension over Rs 10,000. Twelve instalments of Rs 2,000 each have so far been credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The last instalment was released in October, said an official of the Agriculture Department.

“Several ineligible farmers have managed to get benefit under the scheme so the government is verifying their land record,” he claimed.

Jagraj Dandi, Joint Director, Agricultural, told The Tribune that ineligibility for availing the scheme was one of the major reasons why a large number of beneficiaries had not got their land record verified.

Dr Balwant Singh, nodal officer of the scheme in Rohtak, said no deadline had been fixed for the land record verification so farmers can still get it done.