4,183 mobiles recovered by Haryana police in 2021

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

The Haryana Police traced and recovered 4,183 missing/stolen mobile phones during the year 2021. The phones, worth Rs 3.34 crore, were handed over to their actual owners in a short span of time.

Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, PK Agrawal, said acting on the complaints, our cyber units kept a track of the lost mobile phones through their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers. While most of these phones were accidentally lost by their owners, some were stolen from various places. The recovered handsets were mostly high-end ones.