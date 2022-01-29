4,183 mobiles recovered by Haryana police in 2021

Chandigarh, January 28
The Haryana Police traced and recovered 4,183 missing/stolen mobile phones during the year 2021. The phones, worth Rs 3.34 crore, were handed over to their actual owners in a short span of time.
Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, PK Agrawal, said acting on the complaints, our cyber units kept a track of the lost mobile phones through their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers. While most of these phones were accidentally lost by their owners, some were stolen from various places. The recovered handsets were mostly high-end ones.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar