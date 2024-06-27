4,203 get plot allotment certificates under CM’s urban housing scheme

Tribune Reporters

Yamunanagar, June 26

Under the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana, Haryana Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar distributed plot allotment certificates to 4,203 beneficiaries of Jagadhri, Karnal and Pinjore on Wednesday.

Health Minister Kamal Gupta handing over a plot certificate to a beneficiary.

Turning the dream of homes into reality, the allotment letters were distributed at a programme held in the new grain market, Jagadhri, wherein Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora was the special guest.

Plot allotment certificates were allotted to 3,139 beneficiaries of Jagadhri, 521 of Karnal and 543 of Pinjore. On the occasion, Gujjar said the government’s objective was to ensure that every individual had a roof over his head and that the benefits of government schemes reached the state’s most disadvantaged citizens. He added that both the Central and state governments were trying to bring poor families into the mainstream and empower them.

“Plot allotment letters are being distributed in rural and urban areas to fulfil the dreams of people who don’t have their own homes,” said Gujjar.

He said the government had decided to provide Rs 1 lakh to a poor individual to purchase a plot in villages where there was no panchayat land available.

He added that it had been only 20 days since the model code of conduct was lifted on June 6 and during this period, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had launched a number of welfare schemes for the people of the state.

In the programme, DC Captain Manoj Kumar, ADC Ayush Sinha, Jagadhri SDM Sonu Ram, BJP District President Rajesh Sapra and former Mayor Madan Chauhan were also present.

1,048 families receive certificates in Sirsa, F’bad

Sirsa: Certificates for 30-square yard plots were distributed to beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes, widowed women and poor families from nomadic tribes under the same scheme here today. A ceremony was organised at the multipurpose hall of Chaudhary Devi Lal University on Wednesday, which was attended by Haryana Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta as the chief guest. A total of 1,048 beneficiaries received the certificates, including 853 from Sirsa district and 195 from Fatehabad district.

A live broadcast of the state-level programme, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rohtak, was also shown during the ceremony. Plots under the scheme were also allotted through a draw on June 24. As many as 853 families from Sirsa district received one marla plots in the first phase, including 53 from nomadic tribes, 71 widows, 276 from Scheduled Castes and 453 from other poor families.

In his address, the Health Minister said the Chief Minister’s Urban Housing Scheme is a significant step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. The central and state governments are committed to supporting poor families in every possible way, providing free healthcare, development without discrimination, direct benefits from schemes, drinking water, electricity and more.

The Haryana Housing for All Department has implemented the CM’s scheme for Antyodaya families in urban areas. Under this scheme, families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh are being given 30-square yard plots in urban areas, making the dream of owning a home a reality for many.

Dr Gupta also highlighted that the government is allocating 15,200 plots across 14 cities in the state. Recently, the Haryana government distributed ‘Happy Cards’ to poor families, allowing them to travel up to 1,000 km for free. Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transferred Rs 20,000 crore directly into the accounts of farmers as the 19th instalment. The BJP government is dedicated to help the poor, implementing numerous ground-level schemes for them.

