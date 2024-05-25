4,715 polling staff deployed in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 24

Under the Sirsa Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, voting will take place in the district during the sixth phase today. Despite Sirsa experiencing the highest temperatures in the state, people are enthusiastic about voting. The district administration has completed all preparations for the election.

In the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 1,921,875 voters will cast their votes. A total of 19 candidates are contesting from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, but the main contest is between BJP’s Ashok Tanwar and Congress’ Kumari Selja. INLD’s Sandeep Lot and JJP’s Ramesh Khatak are also in the fray.

For the election, 4,715 polling staff have been deployed in Sirsa district. They have been given three levels of training related to the electoral process. To ensure peaceful voting, 5 VST teams, 33 SSTs, 25 FSTs, and 2,000 police officers, along with 400 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the field. Additionally, 77 sector officers, 39 zonal magistrates, 104 micro-observers, 15 C-Vigil teams, and nine flying squads of police have been specially trained. All 978 booths in the district are equipped with CCTV cameras, and webcasting will be monitored from a control room set up at the district headquarters.

District Election Officer RK Singh stated that to ensure there are no disruptions, a flag march will be conducted by police and administrative officers at 193 sensitive polling booths. He said that in the presence of election candidates and their agents, the commissioning of EVMs was completed at Chaudhary Devi Lal University. The EVMs were sealed and dispatched for voting on May 24.

In Fatehabad district, voting will be held at 688 booths across three Assembly constituencies. Five personnel per booth have been assigned duties through randomisation. In the Fatehabad Assembly constituency, 237 polling parties have been randomised to booths, while 224 have been assigned in Ratia and 227 in Tohana.

