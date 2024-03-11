Mahendragarh: 4-acre rainwater tank to be constructed at Datal

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, March 10

The state government has approved a project worth Rs 6 crore to build a water storage tank on over 4 acres for irrigation purposes at Datal village under the Nangal Chaudhry Assembly segment.

Rainwater will be stored in the tank with the help of the pump house of the Nolpur distributary, while it will also be used to raise the water table in those nearby villages where the groundwater level has declined considerably.

“The government has chalked out an elaborate plan to raise the water table in Mahendragarh district. The Irrigation Department is working on many projects and the tendering process for many other projects, including strengthening of rain dams of Panchnota, has reached its final stage,” said Abhay Singh Yadav, MLA, Nangal Chaudhry.

Sources said water storage tanks were being constructed in those villages where the canal water was not available in adequate quantity for irrigation. Rainwater would be stored in such tanks, especially in the monsoons, so that the water can be used for irrigation purposes.

This experiment is being done for the first time in Mahendragarh district and it would yield meaningful results, the sources added.

The MLA said the government had also sanctioned a project to install new tubewells in 15 villages in the Nangal Chaudhary area, while the Public Health and Engineering Department had also started the process of installing tubewells.

“Over 20 such dams have so far been concreted in the Nangal Chaudhary area and one concrete dam has been built in the hilly areas of Musnota,” he added.

The sources said the dams were being constructed on a large scale in the hill area of the district as it was not possible to supply the water through a canal. Under the system, the dams get filled with rainwater during the monsoons and then the water can be used for different purposes.

Elaborate plan to raise water table The government has chalked out an elaborate plan to raise the water table in Mahendragarh district. The Irrigation Department is working on many projects and the tendering process for many other projects has reached its final stage. — Abhay Singh Yadav, MLA, Nangal Chaudhry

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahendragarh #Nangal