4 active Covid cases in Ambala, 5 in Gurugram; most being treated at home

Ambala, January 6

With two fresh Covid cases reported on Saturday, the number of active cases in Ambala has increased to four.

After June 2023, while two cases were reported on Friday, two fresh cases were reported on Saturday in Ambala.

Of the four cases, two patients — a 36-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl — are from one family and have travel histories.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said, “At present, there are four active cases and all four are stable. While three are home-isolated, one 76-year-old man tested positive at a private hospital during treatment.

“Their samples have been sent to Delhi for genome-sequencing. We are in control of the situation, there is no need to panic,” added Dr Hari.

In Gurugram, there are five active cases of Covid after three persons recovered, while two more cases were reported today. All infected patients were being treated in home isolation. It may be recalled that one woman had been admitted to a hospital, and she died on December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said:, “The Health Department is fully prepared to deal with the situation. Mock drills have been conducted and all necessary preparations have been made.”

Though around 770 new Covid-19 cases were reported in India on Saturday, it may be noted that in terms of percentage, instances of hospitalisation is far from alarming.

