4 arrested for kidnapping, looting at gunpoint in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 27

The police have arrested four youths in connection with a kidnapping case, wherein a resident was looted at gunpoint. The incident took place in the city on May 21.

According to Aman Yadav, ACP, crime, the accused identified as Charan Singh, Vikki, alias Vivek, Anil and Bharat Nagar, all local residents, had abducted victim Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mukesh Colony, here, on May 21. As per the details, the accused, who were riding a two-wheeler, they rammed it into the SUV of Kumar near a petrol pump in Sector 11 as part of their modus operandi.

It is reported that as Kumar got down from his vehicle to see what had happened, the accused took out a revolver and forced him to get into his SUV, which was now being driven by one of the culprits. As the vehicle was taken to Noida, it got stuck into a divider due to rash driving.

However, the accused fled from the spot leaving behind the victim and his SUV. They took away Rs 2,500, a gold chain and the ATM card of Kumar, who got injured in the incident. Though an attempt was made to withdraw money from the card, they could not succeed due to the wrong password.

The Noida police recovered the vehicle and registered a case and then informed the Faridabad police. All four accused were arrested yesterday and produced in the court today. Two of the accused are wanted in various cases of loot, snatching and assault, said Yadav.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad