4 booked for abetment to suicide in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 22

The Kurukshetra police have booked four men under abetment to suicide charges in connection with the death case of a hotelier who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Pehowa on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gurminder Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, who was at present living in Pehowa in Kurukshetra.

A case has been registered against Neeraj Sharma, Deepak Kumar, Anupam, and Mandeep, under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC at the Pehowa City police station.A suicide note was also recovered.

In her complaint to the police, Sukhvinder Kaur, wife of the deceased, stated that Gurminder was running a hotel in Hisar.

“My husband has taken the extreme step because of Neeraj, Deepak, Anupam, and Mandeep as they were not returning the money to my husband. Neeraj had taken Rs 22 lakh, while Deepak and Anupam had taken Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, but they were not returning the money. My husband used to call Mandeep too to get his money back,” the woman stated in her complaint.