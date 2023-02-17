4 booked for carjacking

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 16

In a case of carjacking, four unidentified persons fled with a car from Grand Mall on MG Road here on Wednesday night.

The car driver, Shyam Sunder, said he was waiting for his employer, Sumit Somnath Harjai, when the incident occurred. There was a laptop, mobile phone and Rs 75,000 cash in the car, he said. A case has been registered against the accused.