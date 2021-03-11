4 bureaucrats transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The Haryana Government today transferred two IAS and two HCS officers with immediate effect.

Inquiry officer, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, KK Kalson, has been transferred as Special Secretary, Haryana Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department. Director, Swarn Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management, Mandeep Kaur, is now Special Secretary Finance Department.

Dr Shipy Pattar is now Joint Director (Admin) Health Services and Manav Malik is the new Inquiry Officer, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.