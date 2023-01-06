4 burglars in G'gram police net

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 5

The Gurugram police have busted an inter-state gang of burglars with the arrest of four persons who were allegedly involved in more than 50 cases of thefts. The police said they have recovered 40 tola (400 gram) gold, 500 gram silver and Rs 4.45 lakh in cash from their possession.

The gang members used to target locked houses and were recently active in Panipat, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Delhi. They had even targeted houses at Police Line, Panipat.

Modus operandi The accused used to target only locked houses

They would carry out a recce for two days

They would break the lock and decamp with valuables

The police said crime unit of Sector 10 police station nabbed three accused, Rajesh, Prakash Soni and Najmulla, from JJ Colony, Bawana, in Delhi on December 31. The fourth member of the gang was nabbed from Jahangirganj in Uttar Pradesh today morning. All the accused were produced in a city court today. Najmulla was sent into judicial custody while the other three were sent to two-day police remand.

The police said the accused confessed that they were involved in recent 19 incidents of theft in Panipat, Sonipat, Delhi, Jhajjar and Gurugram. In Gurugram on the night of December 21 the gang members targeted a flat at Meghdoot Apartment, Sector 10A, and decamped with cash and jewellery.

“The gang was active from last many months and was involved in more than 50 cases of thefts. We are questioning with the accused. We are expecting that more cases will be solved,” Preet pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime), said.