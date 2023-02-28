4 centres, virtual lab to be set up at PGIDS

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 27

The proposed Centre of Excellence at the PGIDS here will have four centres with ultramodern facilities to diagnose and treat various dental-related ailments and a virtual learning lab with the facility of dental simulators.

The state government had announced that it would establish a Centre of Excellence at Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences here during the Budget session. The government will spend Rs 18 crore on the project, a press release said.

The centre will have facilities such as maxillofacial surgery, micro vascular surgery, TMJ arthroplasty, endoscopic microsurgery, 3D printing and guided surgeries, digital prosthetic dental lab, the press release said.

Dr Sanjay Tiwari, Principal, PGIDS, said around 600 dental chairs at public health centre level and around 3,000 dental chairs in 10 dental colleges across the state were available, and there was an urgent need of introducing specialist dental services at district hospitals.

“We have suggested to the state government that these facilities can be introduced under the public private partnership mode. It will also prove useful to properly utilise the existing trained manpower, dental chairs and other infrastructure available at government hospitals,” Tiwari added.