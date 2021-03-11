4 cops among five booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 14

Four policemen and one more person were booked on extortion charges in Yamunanagar district on Saturday.

PLACED UNDER SUSPENSION All four policemen have been suspended on Saturday after the registration of a case against them. Surender Pal Singh, SP

The policemen allegedly took money from a few persons by threatening to implicate them in an opium case, which had been registered against a man on April 30.

SP Surender Pal Singh said on the complaint of Radaur DSP Rajat Gulia, a case had been registered against ASIs Daulat Ram and Rajesh Kumar; Head Constables Labh Singh and Jasjeet Singh, all posted at the Sadhaura police station; and Krishna Kumar of Shyampur village under Sections 384, 342 and 120B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Saturday.

As per the information, ASI Rajesh along with other policemen caught Gaurav, alias Gattu, of the district’s Shyampur village from near the Sadhaura vegetable market on April 29 and recovered 98.33 grams of opium from his possession.

A case was registered against Gaurav at the Sadhaura police station on April 30. Then the Radaur DSP got information that a few cops of the Sadhaura police station rounded up one Raman Kumar of Kapuri Kalan village in connection with the opium case. He also got to know they threatened to implicate him in the case, but released him after taking Rs 30,000, following which a probe was initiated.

During the investigation, Raman told the DSP that he was working on his vehicle repair shop in Sadhaura on April 30, when the cops came there and demanded Rs 40,000 from him. The policemen took Rs 30,000 from Raman through Krishan.

Raman further said the policemen took money illegally from some other persons also for releasing them after threatening to implicate them in the opium case.