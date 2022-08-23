Ambala: 4-day remand for Army men in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 22

The two Army officers and two contractors arrested by the CBI on Sunday were today produced in a CBI court at Panchkula that sent them to four-day remand.

Lt-Col Rahul Pawar and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar, both posted with the Military Engineer Services in Ambala Cantonment, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal were arrested in an alleged case of bribery involving Rs 22.48 lakh in Ambala Cantonment.