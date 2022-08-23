Ambala: 4-day remand for Army men in bribery case

Ambala, August 22
The two Army officers and two contractors arrested by the CBI on Sunday were today produced in a CBI court at Panchkula that sent them to four-day remand.
Lt-Col Rahul Pawar and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar, both posted with the Military Engineer Services in Ambala Cantonment, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal were arrested in an alleged case of bribery involving Rs 22.48 lakh in Ambala Cantonment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...