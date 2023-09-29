4 days on, Hafed refuses to lift 70% bajra citing quality

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 28

High drama prevailed in the Pataudi grain market today as hundreds of farmers protested the alleged non-procurement of bajra. About 70 per cent of bajra brought to the grain market since September 25 has reportedly not been bought by Hafed, citing quality issues. With non-procured grain piling up, the local administration has suspended the arrival of more produce on September 29 to help the authorities clear the backlog.

Of 1 lakh quintal of produce, Hafed has so far bought only 30,000 quintals. The procurement teams have reportedly rejected 70,000 quintals, claiming the presence of foreign material in the produce as it has not been properly sieved.

Accusing the authorities of making excuses, farmers blocked the Pataudi road. As the situation went out of hand, DC Nishant Yadav rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters, promising a resolution within 24 hours. “The department concerned says that the produce has not been properly sieved and is not clean. The farmers insist that their produce is of good quality. We have increased the number of procurement teams from one to three. The arrival of more grain has been suspended tomorrow to clear the backlog,” he said.

The grain market is expecting 3 lakh quintals of bajra this season, but the farmers are protesting the tardy pace of procurement. “They have made a mockery of procurement. We cannot sell to private players and they are rejecting produce on silly reasons. If the produce is left in the open for four days, it will gather dirt and foreign particles. The government has promised 100 per cent procurement and must keep its promise,” said a farmer, Jai Yadav.

Meanwhile, reviewing the facilities in the market, the DC issued instructions to upgrade the facilities and mantain cleanliness.

