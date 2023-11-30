4 dead as truck hits mini bus

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 29

Four persons, including a teenage boy, were killed and four others injured in an accident involving a mini bus and a truck near Kosi Kalan town in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh last night, about 40 km from here. The victims hailed from Palwal district.

They were returning to Gopalgarh, near Aurangabad village, in the district after attending a marriage at a village in Mathura district. According to the police, the accident occurred when the mini bus carrying them, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the national highway last night.

Those killed were Dalbir Singh (40) of Gopalgarh, Chunni Lal (40) of Palwal, 39-year-old Shyam and 15-year-old Dhruv, both from Aurangabad village in the district.

The injured were identified as Rohtash, Mohit, Navin and Rohan, all aged between 20 and 30 years. Rohtash and Mohit have been referred to Delhi for treatment.

While the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the families concerned after autopsy, a case was registered against the truck driver, said a police official. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

