4 delivery boys killed in Gurugram as car rams into their motorcycles

Gurugram, March 3
Four Swiggy delivery boys were killed after their two motorcycles were hit by a speeding car on Golf Course Road here on Wednesday night.
While one of them died on the spot the other three succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
Police nabbed the driver of the Skoda who was allegedly drunk.
According to the police, the accident took place around 12.45am.
The deceased worked as delivery boys with Swiggy and a restaurant in Qutub Plaza market.
As they were returning home on two motorcycles, a speeding Skoda Rapid car came from behind and hittheir bikes. One of them was dragged by the car for some distance. He died on the spot while the three others died in a private hospital.
The police nabbed car driver Harish, 36, a resident of Sector 43.
The deceased have been identified as Govind Patel of Madhya Pradesh, Gopal of Uttarakhand, and Jitender Mondal and Rajnish Mondal of Bihar. Their families have been sounded.
An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station. SHO Naresh Kumar said, “We have registered a case against the car driver and taken his blood sample. We are investigating the case and action will follow.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Backup radio and television centre in Kyiv out of service after Russian strike, 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv region
Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...
UP election 2022 LIVE voting updates: 36.33% polling till 1 pm; CM Yogi in fray for Phase 6
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation
The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...
IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase
The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...