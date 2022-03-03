4 delivery boys killed in Gurugram as car rams into their motorcycles

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 3

Four Swiggy delivery boys were killed after their two motorcycles were hit by a speeding car on Golf Course Road here on Wednesday night.

A video grab of the vehicles at the accident site.

While one of them died on the spot the other three succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Police nabbed the driver of the Skoda who was allegedly drunk.

According to the police, the accident took place around 12.45am.

The deceased worked as delivery boys with Swiggy and a restaurant in Qutub Plaza market.

As they were returning home on two motorcycles, a speeding Skoda Rapid car came from behind and hittheir bikes. One of them was dragged by the car for some distance. He died on the spot while the three others died in a private hospital.

The police nabbed car driver Harish, 36, a resident of Sector 43.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Patel of Madhya Pradesh, Gopal of Uttarakhand, and Jitender Mondal and Rajnish Mondal of Bihar. Their families have been sounded.

An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station. SHO Naresh Kumar said, “We have registered a case against the car driver and taken his blood sample. We are investigating the case and action will follow.”