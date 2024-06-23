4 die in blaze at Gurugram factory making fire-safety equipment

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 22

Four workers were killed and 11 injured in a massive blaze that broke out at a factory manufacturing fire-safety equipment in Daultabad of the district at about 2 am today.

Recent industrial blasts May 14: Three persons died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a factory in Sonepat district March 16: 14 killed in a boiler blast at a spare parts factory in Rewari

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by the Fire Department by 10 am. SDRF and NDRF teams also arrived and undertook rescue operations.

The police suspect that the fire originated from a short circuit or gas leak in the building, but the exact cause is yet to be determined. Preliminary investigations reveal that the fire broke out after a blast in the boiler of GFO Research and Development Private Limited Company. Some damage was also reported in nearby units.

FSL and bomb disposal teams were also summoned, said Karan Goel, DCP (West).

The factory owner, Sandeep Kumar, has been arrested and will be produced before a Duty Magistrate tomorrow.

The deceased have been identified as Kaushik (28), a resident of Laxman Vihar, Gurugram; Arun (26) of Govindpur village in Raebareli district (UP); Ram Awadh (60) of Anand Parvat, Karol Bagh, Delhi; and Prashant (23) of Morhi village in Etawah district of UP. The injured were rushed to hospital. Two of them were admitted while the others were discharged after first aid.

In a complaint to the police, an injured worker said a blast occurred in the factory, damaging nearby units, too. Fireballs and explosive material had been stored carelessly, which had been brought to the notice of the management.

