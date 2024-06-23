 4 die in blaze at Gurugram factory making fire-safety equipment : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 4 die in blaze at Gurugram factory making fire-safety equipment

4 die in blaze at Gurugram factory making fire-safety equipment

11 injured | Owner held, to be produced before Duty Magistrate today

4 die in blaze at Gurugram factory making fire-safety equipment

SDRF personnel carry out rescue operations after a blast at the factory in Gurugram on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 22

Four workers were killed and 11 injured in a massive blaze that broke out at a factory manufacturing fire-safety equipment in Daultabad of the district at about 2 am today.

Recent industrial blasts

May 14: Three persons died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a factory in Sonepat district

March 16: 14 killed in a boiler blast at a spare parts factory in Rewari

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by the Fire Department by 10 am. SDRF and NDRF teams also arrived and undertook rescue operations.

The police suspect that the fire originated from a short circuit or gas leak in the building, but the exact cause is yet to be determined. Preliminary investigations reveal that the fire broke out after a blast in the boiler of GFO Research and Development Private Limited Company. Some damage was also reported in nearby units.

FSL and bomb disposal teams were also summoned, said Karan Goel, DCP (West).

The factory owner, Sandeep Kumar, has been arrested and will be produced before a Duty Magistrate tomorrow.

The deceased have been identified as Kaushik (28), a resident of Laxman Vihar, Gurugram; Arun (26) of Govindpur village in Raebareli district (UP); Ram Awadh (60) of Anand Parvat, Karol Bagh, Delhi; and Prashant (23) of Morhi village in Etawah district of UP. The injured were rushed to hospital. Two of them were admitted while the others were discharged after first aid.

In a complaint to the police, an injured worker said a blast occurred in the factory, damaging nearby units, too. Fireballs and explosive material had been stored carelessly, which had been brought to the notice of the management.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

3
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

4
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

5
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

7
Punjab

Will lead party to victory in Jalandhar West byelection: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

9
Trending

Old video of ‘dynamic’ Meloni from her 20s as she begins her political career goes viral days after G7 summit

10
India

'Like a dictator': Jagan Mohan Reddy hits out at Chandrababu Naidu over YSRCP's under-construction central office demolition

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

‘Will take up missing Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Book on plants mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib released by VC Sandhu at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala