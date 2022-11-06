4 doctors booked for negligence in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 5

The Gurugram police have booked four doctors of a hospital in Sector 51 for medical negligence in connection with a death of a 22-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom in May.

Based on the report of the medical negligence board, an FIR was registered at the Sector 50 police station on Friday.

According to complaint filed by Atul Kataria, father of deceased Amit Kataria, his son was studying music in India and living in Sector 66, Gurugram. It was on May 10, his son got critically injured while parking his vehicle in the basement of the building.

“My son was rushed to the hospital. The doctors obtained the consent of the attendants for intubation to secure the airways of the patient. Later, blood pressure, chest expansion and other tests were done. Even at this juncture, doctors miserably and deliberately failed to check the condition of rib cage and ascertain the cause of blood being filled in the lungs,” stated the father in his complaint.

“Consequently, the doctors started the procedure of heavy direct current (DC) shocks and again resumed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). In the post-mortem report, ‘massive subcutaneous emphysema’ has been mentioned cause of his death,” he said.

The father of the deceased was moved to medical negligence board and as per the medical report, the doctor who did the autopsy had also confirmed that lungs of the deceased were burst and not punctured.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against four doctors under Sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 50 police station.

Those booked include Dr Saket, Dr Sanjeev, Dr Ketan and Dr Ravikiran Jadhav.

“An FIR has been registered against the doctors and we are investigating the same. After verifying the facts, action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Rajesh Kumar.

The hospital management refused to comment and said their PR agency would issue a statement.