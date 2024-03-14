Kurukshetra: 4 eminent scientists to get prestigious Goyal Prize

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 13

Kurukshetra University has nominated four eminent scientists for the prestigious Goyal Prize 2021-22.

Dr Bhim Singh, Professor Emeritus, IIT-Delhi (II), Dr Santanu Bhattacharya, Director, IISER, Tirupati, Dr V Nagaraja from Department of Microbiological and Cell Biology, IISc, Bengaluru and Dr SK Satheesh, Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, IISc, Bengaluru, have been selected for the prize.

The Goyal Prizes are awarded in the following four disciplines: Applied Sciences; Chemical Sciences; Life Sciences; Physical Sciences. Each prize consists of a medal, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva, who is the Chairman of the organising committee for Goyal Prizes, said these scientists had made enormous contributions to their respective fields of study.

Professor Bhim Singh had developed solar power generation system which made solar power easily accessible. Professor Santanu Bhattacharya contributed to nanotechnology, unconventional molecular design and chemical biology. In the area of life sciences. Professor V Nagaraja helped in developing an advanced understanding of the structure, functions and mechanisms of many enzymes. Professor S K Satheesh, who is a climate scientist of international repute, made significant contributions to the understanding of the impact of aerosols on the radiation balance of the earth-atmosphere system. He had also received the Rajib Goyal Prize for young scientists in 2012.

In addition to the four Goyal Prizes, the Goyal Peace Prize 2021–22 would be conferred on ISRO Chairman S Somanath, said the VC.

More than 100 outstanding Indian scientists have been honoured with Goyal Prize in the previous editions of the felicitation ceremonies, said the VC. He added that the selection process for the four young scientists for Rajib Goyal Prize below the age of 45, would be completed soon. The award ceremony is slated to be held in April.

