Panipat: 4 food inspectors suspended

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 21

The Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has suspended four food inspectors for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of ration stock in connivance with ration depot holders. As per information, Ankit Mittal of Gandhi Colony had filed a complaint against a food inspector, accusing him of embezzling huge ration stocks using his official ID on the Point of Sale (POS) machines of eight depot holders, in connivance with ration depot owners Umesh, Lalita and Anil.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat