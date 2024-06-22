Panipat: 4 food inspectors suspended

Panipat, June 21
The Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has suspended four food inspectors for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of ration stock in connivance with ration depot holders. As per information, Ankit Mittal of Gandhi Colony had filed a complaint against a food inspector, accusing him of embezzling huge ration stocks using his official ID on the Point of Sale (POS) machines of eight depot holders, in connivance with ration depot owners Umesh, Lalita and Anil.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6