4 get death for rape, murder of minor sisters

Sonepat, November 24
The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh today awarded the death penalty to four convicts for raping and killing two sisters, aged 13 and 15, in front of their mother at a colony in Kundli area of the district in 2021.
District Attorney Suresh Kumar Khatri said the capital punishment was awarded to Dukhan, Arun and Phool Chand of Darbhanga district, and Ram Suhag of Samastipur district of Bihar.
The case was reported to the Kundli police on August 9, 2021. A woman from Bihar, in her complaint to the police, said her husband had died eight years ago and she was living with her two daughters and three sons in a rented room in the Kundli area. She said on the midnight of August 5, four persons, who were also living in the same building, entered her room and covered her mouth. At the time, her two sons were sleeping on the roof, while she, along with her 9-year-old son and two minor daughters, were in the room.
When the girls resisted them, the men brought a bottle of pesticide from their room and poured it down their throat. They died in hospital.
