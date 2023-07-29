4 get jail in fake currency case

Hisar, July 28
A district court today awarded four-year jail term to four persons who were convicted in a case of circulation of counterfeit currency in Hisar.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Gagandeep Mittal sentenced Surender, Sushil, Sandeep, residents of Hisar, and Ravi, a resident of Rajasthan, to four years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them. The police had registered a case against them after the recovery of counterfeit currency notes of Rs 100 denominations from two of them on February 17, 2021.
