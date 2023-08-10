4 held for kidnapping Bilaspur grocery trader

Yamunanagar, August 9
The Yamunanagar police have arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping a grocery trader of Bilaspur town and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Aman, alias Sonu, of Parwalo village, Rahul of Manohar Colony in Jagadhri, Parminder Singh, alias Sidhu, of Khera Bazar Colony in Jagadhri, and Raj Kumar, alias Raju, of Madhuban Colony, Jagadhri. They were produced before a court in Jagadhri today where they were sent to one-day police remand.
Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said a grocery trader Ram Kumar, alias Ramu, was kidnapped on August 6, when he had gone out for a morning walk in Bilaspur. He said the kidnappers demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom from his family. He further said on a tip-off, a team of the special cell, arrested the accused from near the solid waste management plant at Kail village.
The SP stated that during interrogation, the accused revealed that they had kidnapped Ram Kumar and demanded a ransom. The family of the victim kept a bag containing Rs 15 lakh on a spot earmarked on the old Saharanpur road by the miscreants. “The police laid a trap there and the accused fled, leaving behind Ram Kumar,” said the SP. He said of the seven accused in the case, four had been arrested.
