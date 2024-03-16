4% hike in DA for state employees, pensioners

Chandigarh, March 15
The Haryana Government has issued orders to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) rate for government employees/ pensioners/family pensioners. The revised rate, which has been increased from 46 per cent to 50 per cent, will be effective from January 1, 2024.
An official spokesperson today said the employees would get the DA with their March salary payable in April. The arrears for January and February would be paid in May.
The government had also issued orders to provide Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners and family pensioners from January 1. They would also be paid DR with their March pension/family pension payable in April, and the arrears would be paid in May.
