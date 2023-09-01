4 Hisar residents die in Punjab’s Barnala as car collides with tractor

Hisar, September 1
Four residents of Hisar died in a road mishap near Barnala in Punjab on Barnala-Ludhiana state highway on Friday morning.
The victims identified as Vikas Soni, Amritpal, Sonu and Ankit were travelling in a car when their vehicle collided with a tractor.
They were going to Nakodar to offer prayers at a religious place.
