4 hurt in firing on MDU campus

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 3

Four youths, including a former student leader, were hurt in firing during a group clash on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here today.

The incident occurred shortly after Haryana Governor-cum-MDU Chancellor Bandaru Dattatraya left the university campus after inaugurating the faculty development centre. A clash broke out between two groups near the library.

As per the security guards deployed on the campus, the youths had come in two cars, one of which met with an accident during the clash.

The injured youths were rushed to the local PGIMS, while the others involved in the clash fled the scene after the incident.

Three injured youths were identified as Sushil, Kuldeep and Harsh. Some monetary dispute is stated to be the reason behind the clash.