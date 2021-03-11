4 IAS, 16 HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The state government today issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS and 16 HCS officers with immediate effect. The IAS officers include Sangeeta Tetarwal, Administrator (Headquarter), HSVP Panchkula, who has been posted as DC, Kaithal.

Pradeep Dahiya, DC, Kaithal, has been posted as Administrator (headquarter), HSVP, Panchkula.

Niraj, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Naraingarh, and CEO-cum-Executive Director, Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Narwana. Saloni Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Nuh, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Naraingarh.