4 IAS, 16 HCS officers transferred

Chandigarh, May 21
The state government today issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS and 16 HCS officers with immediate effect. The IAS officers include Sangeeta Tetarwal, Administrator (Headquarter), HSVP Panchkula, who has been posted as DC, Kaithal.
Pradeep Dahiya, DC, Kaithal, has been posted as Administrator (headquarter), HSVP, Panchkula.
Niraj, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Naraingarh, and CEO-cum-Executive Director, Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Narwana. Saloni Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Nuh, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Naraingarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7
Asks states to follow suit | Will ensure ease of living: PM ...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
9 more bodies retrieved, rescue op ends in Ramban tunnel collapse
Highway opened for traffic; construction firm booked for neg...