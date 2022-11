4 IAS officers get new posting orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The state government has issued posting and transfer orders of four IAS officers with immediate effect.

Garima Mittal, Director, Skill Development & Industrial Training, has been posted as Administrator, HSVP, Faridabad; Additional Director, Urban Estate, Faridabad, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, and Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad City Transport Service Limited.

Prabhjot Singh, Special Secretary to Government, Health Department and Mission Director, National Health Mission and Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority, has been given additional charge of Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training.

Yashendra Singh, Adviser, Civil Aviation, has been posted as Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi & Village Industries Board.

Dr Shaleen, Registrar, Cooperative Societies and Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Limited, has been given additional charge of Adviser, Civil Aviation and Special Secretary to Government, Civil Aviation Department.