4% increase in honorarium for guest teachers

Chandigarh, July 4

The Haryana Education Department has increased the honorarium of guest teachers working in government schools by 4 per cent.

In a letter from Director Secondary Education to all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), dated July 4, it has been conveyed to increase the monthly honorarium of guest teachers automatically in the same

proportion as dearness allowance granted by the government to regular employees with effect from January 1 and July 1 every year.

However, the consolidated honorarium shall not exceed the minimum of the pay scale (at the lowest grade in the regular pay scale), extended to corresponding regular teachers of the Department.

The rise in honorarium has been taken in consonance with the Haryana Guest Teachers Service Act, 2019.

