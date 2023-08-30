4 injured as school bus overturns

karnal:
Four students received minor injuries when their school bus overturned at Pakakhera village on the Karnal-Assandh road in the district today, said the police. Around 15 students were inside the bus of a private school at the time of the incident, which took place at around 12.30 pm. The injured students were discharged after first aid at a hospital, the police said.
