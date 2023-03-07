4 injured in clash at Gurugram club

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 6

Four persons, including bouncers, were injured in a clash that broke out in a club on the MG road on early Sunday morning. A local bar operator filed a complaint against the bouncers for allegedly beating him, his friend and a personal security officer (PSO). The police is waiting to get the statement of the injured bouncer.

According to the complaint filed by Pankaj Sachdeva, a resident of Sector 7, Dwarka in Delhi, he and his friend Ashwini Sharma were returning from the Big Shot club, located on the MG road, after partying.

“It was around 5.30 am when we walked out of the club. Suddenly, the bouncers at the club started thrashing us. When I called my PSO Naveen for help, he was also beaten up. Three of us were seriously injured and were admitted in a hospital,” said the complainant.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sanksham and other bouncers under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation)and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

“We have sought CCTV footage from the club, and after verifying facts, action will be taken as per law,” said Sub-Inspector Balram.