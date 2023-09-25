4 killed, 11 injured as car hits auto-rickshaw in Haryana's Palwal

Our Correspondent

Faridabad, September 25

Four women died and 11 passengers were injured as the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling met with an accident near Ghughera village on the Palwal-Nuh road on Sunday night.

The accident took place around 8 when the auto-rickshaw carrying around 15 passengers was hit by a speeding car from the rear.

The car driver fled after the accident.

The deceased had come from Gurwari village and were on their way to Kaliyaka village in Nuh district following a death in the family.

The deceased have been identified as Gulkandi, 70; Ramwati, 65; Angoori, 68: and Kailashi, 30.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals.

The police have started an investigation.

#Faridabad #Nuh #Palwal