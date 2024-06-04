4 killed, 3 hurt in two mishaps on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 3

Four persons were killed in two accidents on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Coincidentally, the vehicles collided with divider in both the mishaps.

Two persons were killed while three were critically injured after a speeding SUV collided with the divider on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Kolgaon last night.

A report was lodged in this regard at the Ferozepur police station. However, the police said the accident was a mere coincidence.

According to the report filed by Aakash Gupta, a resident of Jagatpura in Jaipur, his brother Rohit Gupta, along with Vikas, Asif, Divya Jain and another person, were going from Jaipur to Delhi on Sunday night. When they reached near Kolgaon on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, their car suddenly collided with the divider and all five were injured critically. However, it was no one’s fault, he said.

After getting information about the mishap, a team from the Ferozepur Jhirka police station reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital, where Delhi resident Vikas (34) and Jaipur native Rohit Gupta (35) were declared dead. Three others were referred to other medical institutes for treatment.

“A report of an accident has been lodged and we have informed the victims’ families. We will hand over the bodies to the kin after the postmortem,” said ASI Bhupender, the Investigating Officer.

Meanwhile, in another accident, two persons were killed in an accident after their bike collided with a divider on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway last night.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Ashok (40) and his nephew Sunit (16), both natives of Madhubani in Bihar. Both victims used to work as cooks at a hotel in Gurugram.

It is reported that the accident took place near Dohla village around 11 pm, when they were returning on their motorcycle after meeting a friend in Sohna. The duo reportedly died on the spot after their two-wheeler collided with the divider.

Late at night, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies in custody. After identification, the relatives of the deceased were called. The police handed over the bodies to kin after autopsy on Monday, a senior police officer said.

