4 killed as truck hits car in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

Jhajjar, July 26
Four people, including two children, died as their car was hit by a truck on the KMP Expressway near Bahadurgarh town.
The deceased were returning to Meerut from Rajasthan in the wee hours of Wednesday.
