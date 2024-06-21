4 land in police net for stealing tubewell motors

Tribune News Service

Yamunangar, June 20

A team of CIA-I has arrested four persons for allegedly stealing motors of tubewells. The accused were identified as Sunil, Lokesh, Neeraj and Rajat, all residents of Khajuri village of Yamunanagar district

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said during interrogation, the accused admitted that they were involved in stealing nearly 60 motors from tubewells in the past one and a half year. He said on Thursday, a court sent them to four-day police remand.

Yadwinder Singh, incharge, CIA-I, said acting on a tip-off, the accused were arrested in Hamida Head. He said the accused told the police they were addicted to drugs and were stealing motors for more than one year.

The CIA-1 incharge said the accused used to sell one motor to a junk dealer for Rs 2,000.

