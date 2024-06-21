4 land in police net for stealing tubewell motors

Yamunangar, June 20
A team of CIA-I has arrested four persons for allegedly stealing motors of tubewells. The accused were identified as Sunil, Lokesh, Neeraj and Rajat, all residents of Khajuri village of Yamunanagar district
Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said during interrogation, the accused admitted that they were involved in stealing nearly 60 motors from tubewells in the past one and a half year. He said on Thursday, a court sent them to four-day police remand.
Yadwinder Singh, incharge, CIA-I, said acting on a tip-off, the accused were arrested in Hamida Head. He said the accused told the police they were addicted to drugs and were stealing motors for more than one year.
The CIA-1 incharge said the accused used to sell one motor to a junk dealer for Rs 2,000.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...
Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery
PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...
Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon
Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...