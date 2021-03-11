4 minors among 5 held for robbery at liquor store

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 9

The local police have arrested five persons, including four minors, for allegedly robbing over Rs 1 lakh cash from a liquor store in the Sector 7 area on Sunday night.

The incident happened around 9.20 pm on Sunday at the liquor store, Vintage Wine, in Sector 7. According to the complaint filed by supervisor Rahul of Gadoli village, he was standing outside the store when a group of around 12 people came and created a ruckus. “They thrashed two salesmen with sticks and robbed liquor bottles. One of them threatened the salesmen and looted Rs 1.40 lakh. The suspects also threatened to kill me and fled,” he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 9A police station. Raids are on to nab the other suspects.

“Preliminary probe revealed that a fight broke out between the suspects and the supervisor in the morning. The suspects then attacked the supervisor in the night,” said SHO Manoj Kumar.

#gurugram