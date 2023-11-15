4 more fast-track courts to be set up to hear drug cases

Chandigarh, November 14
The state government is actively working to establish four more fast-track courts in Gurugram, Rohtak, Faridabad and Yamunanagar to hear drug cases. This was stated by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over the 6th state-level committee meeting of the NARCO Coordination Centre.
Kaushal also said that legal and IT consultants would be appointed under the Haryana Police Act, 2007. The move aimed at expediting the anti-drug campaign, reinforcing the government’s commitment to combat substance abuse effectively, he added.
The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has demonstrated unwavering commitment and effectiveness in combating drug-related offences. As of the first week of November, 3,306 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 4,452 individuals. Notably, 290 of these cases fall under the category of commercial quantity (CQ), resulting in the arrest of 493 individuals.
